Arne Slot speaks out on Virgil van Dijk’s Liverpool future after deadline day signing

Arne Slot says Liverpool are preparing for life after Virgil van Dijk (Tim Markland/PA).
  • Liverpool manager Arne Slot expressed delight over the deadline day signing of French defender Jeremy Jacquet for an initial £55m, with the defender set to join the club in the summer.
  • Slot admitted that Jacquet's arrival is part of a long-term succession plan for captain Virgil van Dijk, who turns 35 in July.
  • Despite planning for Van Dijk's eventual departure, Slot believes the veteran defender, whose contract runs until 2027, could still earn a new deal if he maintains his current fitness.
  • Liverpool also secured deals for three other young centre-backs: Noah Adekoya (19), Mor Talla Ndiaye (18), and Ifeanyi Ndukwe (17), reinforcing the club's focus on young talent.
  • The club reportedly secured Jacquet's signature ahead of Chelsea, who were also interested in the 20-year-old defender.
