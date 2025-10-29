Vinicius Jr issues apology after El Clasico incident
- Vinicius Jr has issued a public apology to Real Madrid fans following his angry reaction to being substituted during Sunday's El Clasico win against Barcelona.
- The Brazil international stormed down the tunnel and reportedly had words for manager Xabi Alonso after being taken off in the 71st minute.
- He stated he had apologised in person to his teammates, the club, and president Florentino Perez, but did not explicitly mention Alonso in his public statement.
- Vinicius explained his reaction was due to passion and his competitive character, stemming from his love for Real Madrid and his desire to win.
- Alonso had previously stated that Vinicius's reaction would be discussed internally, interpreting it as normal "tension of the moment".