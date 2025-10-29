Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Vinicius Jr issues apology after El Clasico incident

Alonso vs. Vinicius - Will the relationship last?
  • Vinicius Jr has issued a public apology to Real Madrid fans following his angry reaction to being substituted during Sunday's El Clasico win against Barcelona.
  • The Brazil international stormed down the tunnel and reportedly had words for manager Xabi Alonso after being taken off in the 71st minute.
  • He stated he had apologised in person to his teammates, the club, and president Florentino Perez, but did not explicitly mention Alonso in his public statement.
  • Vinicius explained his reaction was due to passion and his competitive character, stemming from his love for Real Madrid and his desire to win.
  • Alonso had previously stated that Vinicius's reaction would be discussed internally, interpreting it as normal "tension of the moment".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in