Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Brazil release statement amid investigation into Vinicius Jr racism allegations

Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni covered his mouth when speaking to Vinicius Jr
Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni covered his mouth when speaking to Vinicius Jr (AFP/Getty)
  • Uefa is investigating alleged racist abuse against Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during a Champions League play-off match against Benfica.
  • The incident occurred on Tuesday, leading referee Francois Letexier to activate anti-racism protocols and suspend play for 10 minutes.
  • Vinicius Jr reportedly pointed to Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, who has vehemently denied making racist comments.
  • The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has formally urged Uefa and Fifa to rigorously investigate and punish those responsible for the abuse.
  • The Uefa probe is expected to take up to three weeks, meaning Vinicius Jr and Prestianni could face each other again before a resolution.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in