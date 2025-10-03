Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Viktor Gyokeres ‘doing better and better’ every game

Gyokeres can score '30 or 40' goals a season with Arsenal - Martinelli
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains confident that striker Viktor Gyokeres will soon end his goal drought.
  • Gyokeres failed to score in Arsenal's 2-0 Champions League win against Olympiacos, though his shot led to Gabriel Martinelli's opening goal.
  • Arteta praised Gyokeres' exceptional overall performance and work rate, despite the striker's current lack of goals.
  • Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal's second goal, securing their second victory in the Champions League group stage.
  • Arsenal, who now have six points from their opening two European matches, are set to face West Ham at home in the Premier League on Saturday.
