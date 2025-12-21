Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NFL team’s plane suffers ‘mechanical issue’ mid-air forcing emergency landing

The Vikings were set to take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 1 p.m. Sunday
The Vikings were set to take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 1 p.m. Sunday (Getty)

The Minnesota Vikings' team plane was forced to return to Minneapolis due to mechanical issues Saturday afternoon.

The flight, which was en route from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport, experienced problems shortly after departure.

FlightAware data indicated the Boeing 767-300 turned around over southern Wisconsin before safely landing back in Minneapolis.

A Delta spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating that passengers were transferred to a new aircraft and arrived at their destination safely.

Retired NFL player Ben Leber, who was on board, documented the event, mentioning a landing gear hatch issue, and later confirmed the team's safe arrival in New York.

