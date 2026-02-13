USA thrash Netherlands to keep slim T20 World Cup hopes alive
- USA picked up a convincing 93-run victory over the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup on Friday.
- The US had lost their opening two games at the tournament against India and Pakistan.
- However, they delivered a strong batting performance against the Netherlands to post 196-6, with Saiteja Mukkamalla hitting 79 runs from 51 balls.
- The Netherlands never looked like chasing down the target of 197, and they were bowled out for 103, as Harmeet Singh took four wickets.
- The win kept USA’s slim hopes of qualifying for the Super 8s alive, but they must win their last group game against Namibia and hope other results go their way.
