Update in case of Ukrainian athlete disqualified from Winter Olympics over helmet
- Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the 2026 Winter Olympics for wearing a “helmet of memory”.
- The helmet displayed images of over 20 Ukrainian athletes and coaches who have died in the war with Russia.
- Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, owner of Shakhtar Donetsk football club, has now awarded Heraskevych more than $200,000 through his charity foundation.
- This sum is equivalent to the prize given to the nation's Olympic gold medallists and is intended to support his sporting career and advocacy for Ukraine.
- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier said the helmet contravened Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which forbids political demonstrations at the Games.
