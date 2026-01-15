UFC star breaks down in tears as she reveals title fight is off after undergoing neck surgery
- Women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison has pulled out of her title defence against Amanda Nunes at UFC 324, just nine days before the event.
- Harrison underwent surgery for herniated discs in her neck, necessitating her withdrawal from the highly anticipated bout, and she revealed the news in a tearful update on Instagram.
- The UFC has postponed the fight to a later date, meaning Nunes will have to wait for her return to the octagon.
- UFC legend Daniel Cormier has discussed the implications for the women's bantamweight division, questioning the potential for an interim title depending on Harrison's recovery timeline.
- Following Harrison's withdrawal, Sean O’Malley’s fight against Song Yadong has been elevated to the co-main event slot for UFC 324.