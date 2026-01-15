Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UFC star breaks down in tears as she reveals title fight is off after undergoing neck surgery

Kayla Harrison (right) will no longer be facing Amanda Nunes at UFC 324
Kayla Harrison (right) will no longer be facing Amanda Nunes at UFC 324 (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison has pulled out of her title defence against Amanda Nunes at UFC 324, just nine days before the event.
  • Harrison underwent surgery for herniated discs in her neck, necessitating her withdrawal from the highly anticipated bout, and she revealed the news in a tearful update on Instagram.
  • The UFC has postponed the fight to a later date, meaning Nunes will have to wait for her return to the octagon.
  • UFC legend Daniel Cormier has discussed the implications for the women's bantamweight division, questioning the potential for an interim title depending on Harrison's recovery timeline.
  • Following Harrison's withdrawal, Sean O’Malley’s fight against Song Yadong has been elevated to the co-main event slot for UFC 324.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in