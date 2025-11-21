Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UFC stars separated by security after headbutt thrown at weigh-in

Arman Tsarukyan headbutted Dan Hooker at their weigh-in on Friday
Arman Tsarukyan headbutted Dan Hooker at their weigh-in on Friday (USA Today)
  • Arman Tsarukyan headbutted Dan Hooker during their ceremonial face-off at the UFC Qatar weigh-ins, prompting security to separate the fighters.
  • The altercation stemmed from a week of escalating tensions between the two, with Hooker previously labelling Tsarukyan a 'mouthy rich little p****'.
  • Hooker reacted to the headbutt by laughing it off, while Tsarukyan, showing a red mark on his forehead, promised a knockout in their upcoming bout.
  • Both fighters successfully made weight on Friday for the inaugural UFC event in Qatar, where they are headlining a stacked fight card.
  • Both Tsarukyan and Hooker are vying for a lightweight title shot, with Tsarukyan returning after a long break and Hooker experiencing a career resurgence.
