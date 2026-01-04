Tyson Fury issues major boxing update
- Tyson Fury has announced his return from retirement in 2026, despite having last fought Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024.
- His comeback follows previous links to a sensational clash with Anthony Joshua, whose plans were disrupted by a fatal car crash in Nigeria.
- Fury, currently 37, posted on Instagram about his return, stating he has 'nothing better to do than punch men in the face and get paid for it'.
- He has been training in Thailand at the Iss Boxing Gym Pattaya, with footage shared by sparring partner Kevin Lerena showing him hitting pads.
- Riyadh Season boss Turki Alalshikh had planned for Fury and Joshua to fight in separate bouts before a potential meeting later in 2026, and Fury also paid tribute to Joshua's deceased friends.