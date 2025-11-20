Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tyson Fury backs Jake Paul to knock out ‘spent force’ Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has predicted that Jake Paul will knock Anthony Joshua out (Bradley Collyer/PA)
  • Anthony Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight champion, is scheduled to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on 19 December.
  • The heavyweight contest will consist of eight three-minute rounds, with both fighters using 10oz gloves and Joshua's weight capped at 245lbs.
  • Tyson Fury predicted earlier this year that Paul would knock out Joshua, suggesting Joshua is a “spent force” while Paul is “on the rise”.
  • Joshua expressed confidence this week, stating he aims to “break the internet over Jake Paul's face” and views the match as a significant opportunity.
  • The fight is crucial for Joshua's career, as a potential 2026 bout against Fury is dependent on him avoiding an upset defeat to Paul.
