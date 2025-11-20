Tyson Fury backs Jake Paul to knock out ‘spent force’ Anthony Joshua
- Anthony Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight champion, is scheduled to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on 19 December.
- The heavyweight contest will consist of eight three-minute rounds, with both fighters using 10oz gloves and Joshua's weight capped at 245lbs.
- Tyson Fury predicted earlier this year that Paul would knock out Joshua, suggesting Joshua is a “spent force” while Paul is “on the rise”.
- Joshua expressed confidence this week, stating he aims to “break the internet over Jake Paul's face” and views the match as a significant opportunity.
- The fight is crucial for Joshua's career, as a potential 2026 bout against Fury is dependent on him avoiding an upset defeat to Paul.