Tyson Fury responds to latest Deontay Wilder ‘cheat’ claims

Deontay Wilder has claimed Tyson Fury cheated when they fought each other (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Deontay Wilder has claimed Tyson Fury cheated when they fought each other (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Deontay Wilder has renewed accusations that Tyson Fury cheated during their boxing trilogy.
  • Wilder abruptly ended a talkSPORT interview after being questioned by host Simon Jordan about his cheating claims.
  • Fury responded to Wilder's latest allegations by posting a clip of his 2021 knockout victory over Wilder on Instagram, adding a mocking caption that read: “The cheat was clear to see, big right hook was all it took”.
  • Wilder has a history of offering various excuses for his defeats to Fury, such as spiked water and allegations of tampered gloves.
  • Both boxers are set to compete in separate fights in April, with Wilder facing Derek Chisora and Fury fighting Arslanbek Makhmudov.
