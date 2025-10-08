Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Promoter reveals when Tyson Fury could make boxing return

Tyson Fury teases new sports venture
  • Tyson Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, has confirmed the heavyweight boxer "categorically" intends to return to the ring in 2026.
  • Fury, who retired in January after a second successive loss to unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk, had previously hinted at a comeback.
  • The "Gypsy King" posted on Instagram about a potential third fight against Usyk scheduled for 18 April 2026 at Wembley Stadium, a date first mentioned by Saudi boxing supremo Turki Alalshikh.
  • Warren stated that Fury has had a busy year with documentaries but is keen to fight again, with discussions planned to finalise details.
  • Beyond the Usyk trilogy, a long-discussed "Battle of Britain" against Anthony Joshua remains a potential future bout for Fury.
