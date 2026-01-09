Tyson Fury responds to physique criticism as he plans comeback
- Tyson Fury has announced he is ending his latest retirement to return to the boxing ring in 2026.
- He addressed criticism about his current physique, stating he has always fought successfully with a larger build and plans to reduce his weight to under 19 stone for his comeback.
- Fury's last fights were in December 2024, where he suffered two consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, marking the first losses of his professional career.
- While Fury hopes for a trilogy bout with Usyk, potential opponents for his return include Fabio Wardley or Arslanbek Makhmudov.
- Plans for a potential fight with Anthony Joshua are currently on hold after Joshua was involved in a car crash in December, which tragically resulted in the deaths of two of his friends.