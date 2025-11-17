Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tuchel says ex-Liverpool star ‘a tiny bit ahead’ of Alexander-Arnold in England pecking order

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of England’s recent squads
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of England’s recent squads (The FA via Getty Images)
  • England coach Thomas Tuchel plans to personally contact players who were overlooked for recent squads.
  • Tuchel intends to explain his selection decisions and outline what is required for these players, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, to secure a place in his World Cup plans.
  • Tuchel said Alexander-Arnold’s former Liverpool teammate, Jarell Quansah, who also left Anfield this summer, is “a tiny bit ahead” of Alexander-Arnold in the England pecking order right now.
  • England concluded their Euro 2024 qualification campaign on Sunday with an undefeated record, winning all eight Group K matches without conceding a goal.
  • Tuchel expressed his strong attachment to the current England squad, acknowledging it will be challenging for new players to break into the established group.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in