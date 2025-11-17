Tuchel says ex-Liverpool star ‘a tiny bit ahead’ of Alexander-Arnold in England pecking order
- England coach Thomas Tuchel plans to personally contact players who were overlooked for recent squads.
- Tuchel intends to explain his selection decisions and outline what is required for these players, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, to secure a place in his World Cup plans.
- Tuchel said Alexander-Arnold’s former Liverpool teammate, Jarell Quansah, who also left Anfield this summer, is “a tiny bit ahead” of Alexander-Arnold in the England pecking order right now.
- England concluded their Euro 2024 qualification campaign on Sunday with an undefeated record, winning all eight Group K matches without conceding a goal.
- Tuchel expressed his strong attachment to the current England squad, acknowledging it will be challenging for new players to break into the established group.