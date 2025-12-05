Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Football or soccer? Trump makes NFL name-change hint

Trump is given newly-created peace prize by FIFA pal Infantino
  • Donald Trump has suggested that the NFL (National Football League) may have to change its name.
  • The U.S. president made the light-hearted claim while on stage during the World Cup 2026 draw, when the topic of the terms 'football' and 'soccer' came up.
  • After praising the impact of football in the U.S., Trump said: "We never call it football as we seem to have a conflict on another thing called football (referring to NFL). When you think about it, it shouldn't be called football, this is football."
  • Trump added: "We have to come up with another name for the NFL, it really doesn't make sense when you think about it.”
  • Trump later went on to praise Fifa for its ticket sales ahead of the World Cup next summer.

