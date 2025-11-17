Ireland hero Troy Parrott in tears after stunning victory
- Republic of Ireland secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier in Budapest.
- Striker Troy Parrott was the hero, scoring a hat-trick that included a penalty, an equaliser, and the winning goal deep into stoppage time.
- The win propelled Ireland into second place in Group F, keeping their World Cup dream alive and securing a spot in March's play-offs.
- Ireland twice fought back from a goal down, with Hungary's goals coming from Daniel Lukacs and Barnabas Varga.
- A tearful Parrott described it as the best night of his life, while manager Heimir Hallgrimsson viewed the success as a crucial step for Irish football's future growth.