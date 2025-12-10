Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Travis Kelce sparks fresh speculation over his NFL future after slamming his own performance

Travis Kelce hit out at his own performances for the Kansas City Chiefs this season
Travis Kelce hit out at his own performances for the Kansas City Chiefs this season (Getty Images)
  • Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has voiced frustration over his recent performance and the team's struggles, leading to speculation about his future.
  • Following a 20-10 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, where he dropped a crucial pass, Kelce declined interviews, prompting social media users to suggest his retirement might be imminent.
  • On his New Heights podcast, Kelce admitted he is struggling to find answers this season, unlike in previous years, but affirmed his commitment to giving his best effort for the team.
  • Online commentators drew comparisons to his brother Jason's 2024 retirement, interpreting Kelce's post-game demeanor as a potential sign of his own impending departure from the sport.
  • Kelce had previously stated in January that his opinion on retirement “changes every single day” and that he would re-evaluate his career annually.
