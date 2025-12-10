Travis Kelce sparks fresh speculation over his NFL future after slamming his own performance
- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has voiced frustration over his recent performance and the team's struggles, leading to speculation about his future.
- Following a 20-10 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, where he dropped a crucial pass, Kelce declined interviews, prompting social media users to suggest his retirement might be imminent.
- On his New Heights podcast, Kelce admitted he is struggling to find answers this season, unlike in previous years, but affirmed his commitment to giving his best effort for the team.
- Online commentators drew comparisons to his brother Jason's 2024 retirement, interpreting Kelce's post-game demeanor as a potential sign of his own impending departure from the sport.
- Kelce had previously stated in January that his opinion on retirement “changes every single day” and that he would re-evaluate his career annually.