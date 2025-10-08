NFL star reunites with woman from viral airplane photo
- NFL star Travis Hunter was recently reunited with Sandy Hawkins Combs, a woman he befriended on a flight in May.
- Combs, who was initially unaware of Hunter's NFL status, praised him as the "nicest young man" in a heartwarming Facebook post.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie, who was the No. 2 draft pick, met Combs on a United Airlines flight just days after his selection.
- Their reunion took place on Monday, 6 October, before Hunter's team played the Kansas City Chiefs, where they hugged and posed for a photo.
