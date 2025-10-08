Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NFL star reunites with woman from viral airplane photo

Heartwarming moment NFL star reunites with lady he met on plane in viral photo
  • NFL star Travis Hunter was recently reunited with Sandy Hawkins Combs, a woman he befriended on a flight in May.
  • Combs, who was initially unaware of Hunter's NFL status, praised him as the "nicest young man" in a heartwarming Facebook post.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie, who was the No. 2 draft pick, met Combs on a United Airlines flight just days after his selection.
  • Their reunion took place on Monday, 6 October, before Hunter's team played the Kansas City Chiefs, where they hugged and posed for a photo.
  • Watch the video in full above.
