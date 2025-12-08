Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tottenham star accused of inhaling laughing gas for the second time

Thomas Frank dropped Yves Bissouma from his squad for repeated lateness earlier this season (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Frank dropped Yves Bissouma from his squad for repeated lateness earlier this season (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma is facing a new internal disciplinary matter after allegations surfaced of him inhaling nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas, for a second time.
  • This marks the second such controversy for Bissouma, who previously received a ban for a “severe lack of judgement” regarding the substance, which was classified as a Class C drug in the UK in 2023.
  • Manager Thomas Frank confirmed the club is addressing the issue internally, with Bissouma absent from the team due to repeated lateness and an ankle injury since August.
  • In other team news, full-back Destiny Udogie is out until January with a hamstring injury, and James Maddison's return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury is not imminent.
  • Randal Kolo Muani trained after a picking up a knock in Tottenham’s 2-0 win against Brentford on Saturday.
