Tottenham star accused of inhaling laughing gas for the second time
- Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma is facing a new internal disciplinary matter after allegations surfaced of him inhaling nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas, for a second time.
- This marks the second such controversy for Bissouma, who previously received a ban for a “severe lack of judgement” regarding the substance, which was classified as a Class C drug in the UK in 2023.
- Manager Thomas Frank confirmed the club is addressing the issue internally, with Bissouma absent from the team due to repeated lateness and an ankle injury since August.
- In other team news, full-back Destiny Udogie is out until January with a hamstring injury, and James Maddison's return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury is not imminent.
- Randal Kolo Muani trained after a picking up a knock in Tottenham’s 2-0 win against Brentford on Saturday.