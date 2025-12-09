Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Spurs reach Champions League milestone after easing past Slavia Prague

Mohammed Kudus was among the Spurs goalscorers
Mohammed Kudus was among the Spurs goalscorers (AP)
  • Tottenham secured a 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague, keeping their Champions League top-eight prospects alive.
  • The scoring commenced with an own goal from Slavia's David Zima in the 26th minute, marking Tottenham's 100th Champions League goal.
  • Mohammed Kudus converted a penalty in the 50th minute, and Xavi Simons added a third from the spot in the 79th minute.
  • The win temporarily moved Tottenham up to ninth in the league phase ahead of their final two group matches.
  • Europa League-winning captain Son Heung-min made an official return to the club to bid farewell to the fans before kick-off.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in