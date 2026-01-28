Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

French star ignores the boos to fire Spurs into Champions League knockout stages

Randal Kolo Muani scored against former club Frankfurt after being heavily booed on his return
Randal Kolo Muani scored against former club Frankfurt after being heavily booed on his return (Getty Images)
  • Tottenham secured a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, advancing to the Champions League last-16.
  • Randal Kolo Muani, who was involved in a car crash earlier in the week, scored the crucial opening goal for Tottenham in the 47th minute.
  • Kolo Muani's goal came against his former club, despite him being heavily booed by the home crowd.
  • Substitute Dominic Solanke sealed the win for Tottenham with a second goal in the 77th minute.
  • The result eased pressure on manager Thomas Frank and ensured Tottenham finished fourth in the league phase of the competition.
