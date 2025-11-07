Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tottenham doing ‘everything’ to support Destiny Udogie after ‘terrible situation’

Destiny Udogie was allegedly threatened with a gun (John Walton/PA)
Destiny Udogie was allegedly threatened with a gun (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Tottenham player Destiny Udogie was allegedly threatened with a gun in north London on 6 September.
  • Tottenham manager Thomas Frank confirmed the club is “doing everything we can to support” Udogie, who has continued to perform well on the pitch despite the “terrible situation”.
  • The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which reportedly occurred in Cockfosters Parade, Barnet.
  • A 31-year-old man was arrested on 8 September on suspicion of firearms possession with intent, blackmail, and driving without a licence.
  • The suspect has been bailed while police inquiries continue into the alleged threats against Udogie and another individual.
