Tottenham make Champions League squad change as England star is replaced
- Tottenham Hotspur have added Mathys Tel to their Champions League squad ahead of their match against Slavia Prague on Tuesday night.
- Tel replaces England star Dominic Solanke, who is sidelined with an ankle injury and has been out for over 60 days.
- UEFA rules permit this squad change due to Solanke's long-term absence before matchday six of the league phase.
- Mathys Tel was initially left out of the squad despite joining the club permanently in the summer after a loan spell.
- The team is also facing other injury concerns, with Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Destiny Udogie all currently unavailable.