Tottenham ‘need a big reaction’ after dismal Arsenal defeat
- Tottenham suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against rivals Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
- Midfielder Joao Palhinha apologised to supporters for the “frustrating” but “fair” result, and admitted his side “need a big reaction” in their upcoming matches.
- Tottenham managed only two shots on target and a total expected goals (xG) of 0.07 throughout the match.
- Manager Thomas Frank's tactical decision to employ a three-at-the-back system backfired, allowing Eberechi Eze to score a hat-trick for Arsenal.
- Palhinha vowed an improved display against Paris St Germain in Wednesday’s Champions League match.