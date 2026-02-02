Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal linked with shock late transfer move for Newcastle star

Arsenal are being linked with Sandro Tonali (left) (Peter Lous/PA)
Arsenal are being linked with Sandro Tonali (left) (Peter Lous/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has claimed Arsenal are in talks to sign Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali.
  • The shock move comes on transfer deadline day, with the window due to slam shut this evening.
  • Arsenal are being linked with signing a midfielder after Mikel Merino suffered a broken foot.
  • However, landing Tonali could be a tall ask given he is an integral part of Newcastle’s team under Eddie Howe.
  • It is likely that Arsenal would have to put a substantial offer on the table for Newcastle to consider selling their star midfielder on deadline day.
