Arsenal linked with shock late transfer move for Newcastle star
- Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has claimed Arsenal are in talks to sign Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali.
- The shock move comes on transfer deadline day, with the window due to slam shut this evening.
- Arsenal are being linked with signing a midfielder after Mikel Merino suffered a broken foot.
- However, landing Tonali could be a tall ask given he is an integral part of Newcastle’s team under Eddie Howe.
- It is likely that Arsenal would have to put a substantial offer on the table for Newcastle to consider selling their star midfielder on deadline day.
