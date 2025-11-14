Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tuchel opens up on whether he will sing English national anthem

Foden gives Tuchel food for thought as false number nine
  • Thomas Tuchel, England's manager, has secured qualification for next summer’s World Cup with a perfect record of seven competitive wins and clean sheets.
  • Tuchel stated he is considering singing 'God Save The King' at the World Cup, wanting to 'earn the right' to do so.
  • He has not yet decided if he feels he has met his own criteria for earning the right to sing the national anthem.
  • Tuchel explained his decision to start Morgan Rogers over Jude Bellingham in the 2-0 win against Serbia, citing Rogers' consistent performances.
  • The manager added that the established pressing structure involving Rogers, Declan Rice, and Harry Kane was a key factor, and Bellingham accepted the decision without issue.
