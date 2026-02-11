Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Thomas Frank sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after dismal run of results

Video Player Placeholder
Tottenham manager Thomas Frank reflects on their 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle
  • Tottenham have sacked head coach Thomas Frank after just eight months in charge of the club.
  • The decision follows an eight-game winless run in domestic competitions for Spurs.
  • Tottenham suffered their seventh home league defeat of the season on Tuesday, losing 2-1 to Newcastle.
  • Fan dissatisfaction had been growing due to poor results, including dropped points against Burnley and a recent loss to Manchester United.
  • Frank, who replaced Ange Postecoglou, leaves Tottenham six points above the Premier League's relegation zone and out of domestic cup competitions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in