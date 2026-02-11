Thomas Frank sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after dismal run of results
- Tottenham have sacked head coach Thomas Frank after just eight months in charge of the club.
- The decision follows an eight-game winless run in domestic competitions for Spurs.
- Tottenham suffered their seventh home league defeat of the season on Tuesday, losing 2-1 to Newcastle.
- Fan dissatisfaction had been growing due to poor results, including dropped points against Burnley and a recent loss to Manchester United.
- Frank, who replaced Ange Postecoglou, leaves Tottenham six points above the Premier League's relegation zone and out of domestic cup competitions.
