Thomas Frank reveals injury timeline for Richarlison in latest Tottenham setback
- Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has been ruled out for up to seven weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury against Aston Villa last weekend.
- The injury is a significant setback for a struggling Spurs side, given Richarlison's impressive form this season, which includes seven Premier League goals and three assists.
- Spurs boss Thomas Frank confirmed the news ahead of Tottenham's London derby against West Ham United on Saturday.
- In more positive team news, Yves Bissouma is expected to return after Mali’s exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, while Lucas Bergvall, Destiny Udogie, Dominic Solanke, and captain Cristian Romero are also nearing fitness or rejoining the squad.
- Frank also lauded the recent acquisition of midfielder Conor Gallagher, describing him as a “top signing” due to his experience and leadership.