NBA player and coach arrested in latest FBI gambling probe
- Miami Heat star Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups were arrested on Thursday morning as part of sweeping FBI investigations into gambling.
- Rozier's arrest is linked to unusual betting patterns around a 2023 game he played with the Charlotte Hornets, which saw suspicious interest in his statistics.
- Billups was apprehended in connection with a separate, but related, investigation into an illegal poker operation allegedly tied to the Mafia.
- An FBI press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. to provide further details on the ongoing investigations.
- Rozier's case is connected to the same probe that led to former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter being banned for life from the NBA.