What time is Team GB’s curling final at the Winter Olympics?

Team GB will compete in the men’s curling final on Saturday
Team GB will compete in the men’s curling final on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
  • Team GB's men's curling team has advanced to the final of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
  • They secured their place by defeating Switzerland 8-5 in the semi-finals, ensuring they will win at least a silver medal.
  • The men's team will compete against Canada in the gold medal match on Saturday, 21 February, at 6:05 PM GMT.
  • In contrast, Team GB's women's curling team was narrowly eliminated from the competition.
  • Despite winning their last three round-robin games, their progression depended on another match result which did not go their way, preventing them from reaching the semi-finals.
