Tammy Abraham nears Premier League return as permanent deal agreed
- Tammy Abraham is closing in on a return to the Premier League to join Aston Villa.
- The former Chelsea striker currently plays for Turkish side Besiktas but is set to move back to England.
- According to Fabrizio Romano, a fee of €21m (£18.2m) plus add-ons has been agreed, with Villa’s Yasin Ozcan also included in the deal.
- Abraham previously spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Villa from Chelsea when the Midlands club played in the Championship.
- The 28-year-old is set to provide competition for Ollie Watkins after Donyell Malen left Villa earlier this week to join Roma.