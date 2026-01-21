England’s T20 World Cup opponents at risk of being thrown out amid rising tensions with India
- The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected Bangladesh's request to relocate their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.
- Bangladesh cited security concerns due to escalating tensions with India, following the termination of player Mustafizur Rahman's IPL contract.
- The ICC concluded, after independent security assessments, that there is no credible threat to Bangladesh players, media, or officials in India.
- Bangladesh are in Group C alongside England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy, and must play their scheduled matches in India or be replaced by Scotland at the tournament, based on team rankings.
- The T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with all of Pakistan's fixtures already scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka.