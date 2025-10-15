Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why have sumo wrestlers been spotted in London?

Sumo wrestlers have been enjoying the London sights ahead of the competition
Sumo wrestlers have been enjoying the London sights ahead of the competition (PA Archive)
  • Giant sumo wrestlers have been spotted sightseeing across London ahead of the second-ever professional sumo wrestling event held outside Japan.
  • The Grand Sumo Tournament will take place at the Royal Albert Hall, marking the sport's return to London after 34 years, following a previous event in 1991.
  • Wrestlers, including Grand Champion Onosato, have been pictured at iconic locations such as Kensington, Houses of Parliament, Buckingham Palace, and Abbey Road.
  • Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki shared images of the wrestlers, including two 'Yokozuna' (Grand Champions) fitting into a black cab.
  • Forty of Japan's top wrestlers are expected to compete at the Royal Albert Hall from 15-19 October, showcasing the sport's deep cultural and religious significance.
