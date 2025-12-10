Steven Gerrard explains what Liverpool should do next after Mo Salah’s ‘emotional’ outburst
- Steven Gerrard believes Mo Salah will regret his "emotional" outburst against Liverpool and manager Arne Slot.
- Gerrard sympathised with Salah's "head-loss" on TNT Sports’ The Breakdown, drawing parallels to his own past emotional reactions and Luis Suarez's conflict with Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool.
- Despite the criticism Salah received, Gerrard urged Liverpool to reintegrate him, stating the club needs Salah back in form to overcome their current "crisis".
- Gerrard highlighted that this is Salah's first significant dip in form in eight years, having scored only four goals across all competitions this season.
- The former Liverpool captain suggested Salah might feel he lacks support from the club and manager during this challenging period.