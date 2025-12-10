Champions League winner grills Arne Slot over Mohamed Salah
- Liverpool secured a 1-0 victory against Inter Milan at the San Siro, with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring a penalty in the absence of Mohamed Salah.
- Salah was omitted from the squad after claiming he felt "thrown under the bus" and had no relationship with manager Arne Slot, following three consecutive benchings.
- Manager Arne Slot was repeatedly questioned by pundit Clarence Seedorf about the Salah situation post-match, but he attempted to shift focus to the team's performance.
- Slot confirmed he had a "short" conversation with Salah regarding his decisions, while captain Virgil van Dijk acknowledged a "collective difficult situation" but kept details private.
- Salah is available for Liverpool's upcoming match against Brighton before departing for the African Cup of Nations, leaving the ongoing dispute a significant talking point.