Champions League winner grills Arne Slot over Mohamed Salah

This is why Liverpool should have let Salah go - Miguel Delaney
  • Liverpool secured a 1-0 victory against Inter Milan at the San Siro, with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring a penalty in the absence of Mohamed Salah.
  • Salah was omitted from the squad after claiming he felt "thrown under the bus" and had no relationship with manager Arne Slot, following three consecutive benchings.
  • Manager Arne Slot was repeatedly questioned by pundit Clarence Seedorf about the Salah situation post-match, but he attempted to shift focus to the team's performance.
  • Slot confirmed he had a "short" conversation with Salah regarding his decisions, while captain Virgil van Dijk acknowledged a "collective difficult situation" but kept details private.
  • Salah is available for Liverpool's upcoming match against Brighton before departing for the African Cup of Nations, leaving the ongoing dispute a significant talking point.
