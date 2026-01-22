Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England beaten by Sri Lanka in fresh blow after Ashes loss

Sri Lanka beat England by 19 runs in Thursday's one-day international
Sri Lanka beat England by 19 runs in Thursday's one-day international (AP)
  • England suffered a 19-run defeat in their first one-day international against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday.
  • The one-day clash was England’s first match since they succumbed to a 4-1 series defeat in the Ashes.
  • Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first as they posted a challenging total of 271-6.
  • Ben Duckett and Joe Root both struck half-centuries while Jamie Overton produced a late cameo but England were bowled out in the final over for 252.
  • There are two more matches left in the series, with the next match taking place at the same venue on Saturday.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in