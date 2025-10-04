Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Historic Springbok Rugby Championship win with tense 29-27 victory over Argentina

The Springboks won the Rugby Championship for the sixth time
The Springboks won the Rugby Championship for the sixth time (Action Images via Reuters)
  • South Africa defeated Argentina 29-27 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, to win their sixth Rugby Championship title.
  • This victory marked the first time the Springboks have secured back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns in their history.
  • South Africa finished level on 19 points with New Zealand but claimed the championship due to a superior points difference.
  • The Springboks overcame an early 13-3 deficit, with two tries each from Malcolm Marx and man-of-the-match Cobus Reinach.
  • Despite late scores from Argentina, South Africa maintained their lead to clinch the title in front of a 70,300-strong crowd.
