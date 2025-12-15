Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC SPOTY team of the year shortlist revealed

Europe retained the Ryder Cup in September (David Davies/PA)
Europe retained the Ryder Cup in September (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
  • The Red Roses have been shortlisted for the Sports Personality Team of the Year award following their successful 2025 season.
  • They were crowned world champions at the 2025 Rugby World Cup in front of a record crowd of 81,885 at Twickenham, marking their first title in 11 years.
  • The team also secured their seventh consecutive Guinness Women’s Six Nations title and set a new world record of 33 consecutive victories, finishing the year as the world's number one side.
  • The other two teams on the shortlist are the England women’s football team and Europe’s Ryder Cup side.
  • The Lionesses won the Euros for the second time on the trot in July, while Europe retained the Ryder Cup in dramatic fashion on US soil in September.
