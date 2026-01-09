Former Man Utd boss set for talks over return to the club
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set for face-to-face talks with Manchester United this Saturday regarding the interim manager's position.
- United are actively seeking a temporary appointment to guide the team for the remainder of the season, following Ruben Amorim's departure.
- Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are understood to be the leading candidates for the role, with Carrick having already met the club's hierarchy.
- Solskjaer is expected to meet director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada to discuss the role.
- He previously managed United from 2018 to 2021, initially as an interim, leading them to a Europa League final and a Premier League runners-up finish.