Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Snoop Dogg issues plea for Celtic to reappoint Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou promises Nottingham Forest trophy but is sacked after eight games
  • US rapper Snoop Dogg has publicly called for the return of Ange Postecoglou as manager of Scottish Premiership club Celtic.
  • Snoop Dogg, a long-time supporter of Celtic, believes fans would favour Postecoglou's reinstatement following Brendan Rodgers' recent departure.
  • Postecoglou previously enjoyed a highly successful two-season tenure at Celtic, securing two Scottish Premiership titles and a domestic treble.
  • The hip-hop icon also expressed potential interest in investing in Celtic, having recently invested in Championship club Swansea City.
  • Martin O'Neill is currently serving as interim manager, overseeing recent victories including a win against rivals Rangers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in