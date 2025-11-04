Snoop Dogg issues plea for Celtic to reappoint Ange Postecoglou
- US rapper Snoop Dogg has publicly called for the return of Ange Postecoglou as manager of Scottish Premiership club Celtic.
- Snoop Dogg, a long-time supporter of Celtic, believes fans would favour Postecoglou's reinstatement following Brendan Rodgers' recent departure.
- Postecoglou previously enjoyed a highly successful two-season tenure at Celtic, securing two Scottish Premiership titles and a domestic treble.
- The hip-hop icon also expressed potential interest in investing in Celtic, having recently invested in Championship club Swansea City.
- Martin O'Neill is currently serving as interim manager, overseeing recent victories including a win against rivals Rangers.