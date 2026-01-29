Toddler sets two world records with snooker trick shot
- Two-year-old Jude Owens from Manchester has secured multiple Guinness World Records for his exceptional snooker trick shots.
- He became the youngest person to successfully execute a pool bank shot on 12 October 2025, aged two years and 302 days.
- Weeks earlier, Jude also completed a snooker double pot at the age of two years and 261 days, making him a double record holder.
- His father, Luke Owens, first noticed Jude's natural ability and passion for snooker, which quickly became his favourite hobby.
- Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records, commended Jude's skill, enthusiasm, and determination, welcoming him to the record-breaking family.
