Slot pinpoints ‘big difference’ between Isak and Haaland amid Liverpool striker’s struggles
- Arne Slot defended Alexander Isak's limited involvement in recent matches, despite the striker managing only 14 touches against Sunderland and 13 against West Ham in Liverpool’s last two games.
- Slot drew comparisons to Erling Haaland, suggesting that a low number of touches does not necessarily equate to poor performance if a striker is scoring goals.
- However, he did note that a “big difference” between the pair is that Haaland has more touches in “moments that matter”.
- The Liverpool manager acknowledged the team's need to improve getting Isak into more threatening situations and involving him more in the final third.
- Liverpool secured four points from their last two games, including a 1-1 draw with Sunderland, which Slot views as a “step forward” in defensive stability after previous losses.