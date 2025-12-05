Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Slot pinpoints ‘big difference’ between Isak and Haaland amid Liverpool striker’s struggles

'Not a chance': Arne Slot on Sunderland goal after frustrating draw
  • Arne Slot defended Alexander Isak's limited involvement in recent matches, despite the striker managing only 14 touches against Sunderland and 13 against West Ham in Liverpool’s last two games.
  • Slot drew comparisons to Erling Haaland, suggesting that a low number of touches does not necessarily equate to poor performance if a striker is scoring goals.
  • However, he did note that a “big difference” between the pair is that Haaland has more touches in “moments that matter”.
  • The Liverpool manager acknowledged the team's need to improve getting Isak into more threatening situations and involving him more in the final third.
  • Liverpool secured four points from their last two games, including a 1-1 draw with Sunderland, which Slot views as a “step forward” in defensive stability after previous losses.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in