Wales announce team to face England in Six Nations
- Louis Rees-Zammit will make his first Six Nations appearance in three years, starting at full-back for Wales against England.
- Dewi Lake captains the Welsh side from hooker, with Archie Griffin starting at tighthead and a back row featuring Aaron Wainwright, Alex Mann and Josh Macleod.
- Wales, who have not won a game in their last two Six Nations campaigns, face an England team currently on an 11-match winning streak.
- Coach Steve Tandy expressed the team's excitement for the historic fixture and their intention to “attack the game” at Twickenham.
- The match is scheduled for Saturday 7 February at 4:40 pm at Twickenham.
