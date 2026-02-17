Scotland trio set to miss Wales clash after starring in stunning win over England
- Scotland has been dealt a triple injury blow ahead of their Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff this weekend.
- Jamie Ritchie, Jack Dempsey, and Jamie Dobie have all returned to their clubs after sustaining injuries during the Calcutta Cup victory over England on Saturday.
- Reports indicate Ritchie may face a long spell on the sidelines with a broken shin bone, Dempsey has a bicep issue, and Dobie was injured in the final minutes of the England game.
- These injuries will necessitate a back-row reshuffle, with Matt Fagerson expected to start, and potential changes in the backline.
- Head coach Gregor Townsend had previously suggested that squad changes were anticipated for the Wales match due to the demanding Six Nations schedule.
