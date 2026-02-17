Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scotland trio set to miss Wales clash after starring in stunning win over England

Jamie Dobie (left) is set to miss the match against Wales
Jamie Dobie (left) is set to miss the match against Wales (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
  • Scotland has been dealt a triple injury blow ahead of their Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff this weekend.
  • Jamie Ritchie, Jack Dempsey, and Jamie Dobie have all returned to their clubs after sustaining injuries during the Calcutta Cup victory over England on Saturday.
  • Reports indicate Ritchie may face a long spell on the sidelines with a broken shin bone, Dempsey has a bicep issue, and Dobie was injured in the final minutes of the England game.
  • These injuries will necessitate a back-row reshuffle, with Matt Fagerson expected to start, and potential changes in the backline.
  • Head coach Gregor Townsend had previously suggested that squad changes were anticipated for the Wales match due to the demanding Six Nations schedule.
