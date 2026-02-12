Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scotland announce team for Six Nations clash with England

Gregor Townsend is under pressure after Scotland’s defeat by Italy
Gregor Townsend is under pressure after Scotland’s defeat by Italy (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Gregor Townsend has made four changes to his Scotland team ahead of their Calcutta Cup clash against England.
  • Prop Nathan McBeth earns his first start in this year’s Six Nations, while former captain Jamie Ritchie returns to the back row.
  • Hooker Ewan Ashman is ruled out with a neck injury, and Blair Kinghorn and Duhan van der Merwe are again left out of the matchday 23.
  • These changes follow Scotland's defeat by Italy last weekend, which caused them to drop to 10th in the world rankings.
  • Scotland will face an England side on a 12-match winning streak at Murrayfield on Saturday 14 February at 4.40pm GMT.
