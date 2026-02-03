Ireland announce team for Six Nations clash with France as Andy Farrell makes bold calls
- Sam Prendergast has been named at fly-half for Ireland's Six Nations opener against France in Paris on Thursday, with head coach Andy Farrell selecting a new-look backline.
- The backline features Jacob Stockdale on the left wing, alongside Tommy O’Brien and Jamie Osborne, due to injuries to key players like Mack Hansen and Hugo Keenan, while James Lowe has been left out.
- Sam Prendergast's elder brother, Cian Prendergast, is also included in the starting XV as blindside flanker.
- Significant injury issues in the front row mean Thomas Clarkson and Jeremy Loughman start as props, with Tadhg Furlong absent.
- Farrell expressed satisfaction with the squad's preparation following their training camp in Portugal and acknowledged the challenge of playing in the Stade de France.
