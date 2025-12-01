Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Championship club hit with second points deduction of the season

Henrik Pedersen’s Sheffield Wednesday have been handed another points deduction
Henrik Pedersen’s Sheffield Wednesday have been handed another points deduction (Getty Images)
  • Sheffield Wednesday have been docked a further six points by the EFL for multiple breaches of its regulations while the club remains in administration.
  • This new penalty adds to an initial 12-point deduction received on 24 October for entering administration, leaving the club on -10 points in the Championship.
  • The EFL also prohibited the club's former owner, Dejphon Chansiri, from being an owner or director of any EFL club for a period of three years.
  • The sanctions on both the club and Mr Chansiri were confirmed after an agreement was reached between the parties and ratified by an independent disciplinary commission.
  • The latest points deduction makes relegation to League One almost certain for Sheffield Wednesday, as they are now 27 points adrift of safety.
