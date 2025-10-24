Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Championship strugglers set for points deduction after filing for administration

The club have previously been fined by the EFL for failing to pay players' wages on time
The club have previously been fined by the EFL for failing to pay players' wages on time (Richard Sellers/PA)
  • Sheffield Wednesday has filed for administration due to ongoing financial problems.
  • The Championship club, currently at the bottom of the table, will incur an automatic points penalty as a result.
  • The club have previously faced charges from the EFL for failing to pay players' wages on time.
  • Supporters have been boycotting the club, urging controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell.
  • The administration filing highlights the continuation of the club's deep-seated financial instability.
