Championship strugglers set for points deduction after filing for administration
- Sheffield Wednesday has filed for administration due to ongoing financial problems.
- The Championship club, currently at the bottom of the table, will incur an automatic points penalty as a result.
- The club have previously faced charges from the EFL for failing to pay players' wages on time.
- Supporters have been boycotting the club, urging controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell.
- The administration filing highlights the continuation of the club's deep-seated financial instability.