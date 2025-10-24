Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest




Sheffield Wednesday file for administration amid mounting financial woes

Wednesday, who sit bottom of the Championship, have been racked with financial problems

Will Castle
Friday 24 October 2025 06:31 EDT
Comments
Sheffield Wednesday have filed for administration
Sheffield Wednesday have filed for administration (PA Archive)

Sheffield Wednesday have filed for administration as the club’s financial problems continue to mount.

The club has been racked with instability and were previously hit with multiple charges by the EFL for failing to pay players’ wages on time.

The Championship club, who sit at the bottom of the table, will receive an automatic points penalty for going into administration.

Wednesday fans have been in the midst of boycotting their club, pushing for controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell up.

More to follow.

